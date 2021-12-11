Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 489,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,613,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

