Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Thursday. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.
About Echo Energy
