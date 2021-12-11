Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Thursday. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

