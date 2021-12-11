Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FAN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

LON:FAN opened at GBX 511 ($6.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 506.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.29.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.