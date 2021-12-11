Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as low as $14.38. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 865,363 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNGAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

