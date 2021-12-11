Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.03. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

