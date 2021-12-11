Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

FMCXF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

FMCXF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

