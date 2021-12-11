Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Shares of SGIOY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

