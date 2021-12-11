Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

LOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,726,325 shares of company stock worth $4,428,122 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

