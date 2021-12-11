CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Critical Review

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Salon Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 28.51 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.67, indicating that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc. is an online news website and social networking company and an Internet publishing pioneer. It provides journalism and a forum for discussing current events and contemporary social political issues. The firm content includes breaking news, original investigative stories and provocative personal essays along with quick-take commentary and staff-written blogs about politics, technology, culture and entertainment. The company was founded by David Lyle Talbot in July 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.