Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

