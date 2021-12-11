Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

HTHT opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

