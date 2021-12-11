TheStreet Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.57. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

