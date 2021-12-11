Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Cut to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank lowered shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTTRY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

