Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IOCJY. UBS Group began coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $365.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

