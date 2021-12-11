HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $158.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.39. HOYA has a 1 year low of $109.02 and a 1 year high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

