Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

