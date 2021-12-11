Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.69 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.09 ($0.12). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,746,173 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a current ratio of 47.76. The stock has a market cap of £16.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.69.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

