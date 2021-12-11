Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.40. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 298,854 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

