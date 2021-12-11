Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

