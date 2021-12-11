Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.