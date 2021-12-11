Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter worth $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.