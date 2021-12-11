Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUWE. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

