Reviewing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and BlueCity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 84.63 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -11.40 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.38 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlueCity has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlueCity beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

