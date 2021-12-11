Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

