Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

