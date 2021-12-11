Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

