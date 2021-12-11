Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEI. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.56. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.