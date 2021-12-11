Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 450 ($5.97).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 226.50 ($3.00) on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

