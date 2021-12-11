Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.