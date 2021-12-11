Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Cut to “Hold” at Nord/LB

Nord/LB lowered shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.