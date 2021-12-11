Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,527

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,632 ($114.47) to GBX 6,527 ($86.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($114.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.42) to GBX 8,910 ($118.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($108.74) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($118.49).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 4,226.50 ($56.05) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 4,029.50 ($53.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,204 ($122.05). The stock has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,203.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,015.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.