Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

TLGHY stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

