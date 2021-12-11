Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of SLGGF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. SolGold has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Get SolGold alerts:

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.