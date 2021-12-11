Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

PLAY stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.