Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.33

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.33 and traded as high as C$27.36. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$26.58, with a volume of 80,656 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5560079 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

