Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.94

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.94 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.76). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 57.90 ($0.77), with a volume of 36,899 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

