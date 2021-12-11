Financial Analysis: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 6 3 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than IDW Media.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million 0.82 -$13.80 million ($0.66) -3.82 Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion 0.77 -$582.74 million ($1.14) -2.68

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Channel Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats IDW Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

