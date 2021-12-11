Analyzing Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A OriginClear -450.17% N/A -909.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.26 $1.70 million $0.02 15.03 OriginClear $4.10 million 2.43 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mace Security International.

Summary

Mace Security International beats OriginClear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

