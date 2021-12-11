IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.86) to GBX 2,150 ($28.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.45) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.59) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.89).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.37) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,733.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,132 ($15.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.90).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

