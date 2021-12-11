$432.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $432.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.90 million and the lowest is $360.30 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $322.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

