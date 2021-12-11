$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce $344.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.72 million to $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 119,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

