$344.46 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $344.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.39 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 119,268 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.