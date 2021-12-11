Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Radius Health by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

