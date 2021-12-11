Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NAPA opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,429,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

