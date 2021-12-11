Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OSIS stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock worth $6,336,564. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

