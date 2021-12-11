Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.