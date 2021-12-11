Carr’s Group’s (CARR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.10. The stock has a market cap of £145.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.