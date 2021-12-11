Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.28) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHB. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.23) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.61) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.25 ($8.44).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON SHB opened at GBX 604.50 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 625.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.