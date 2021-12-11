Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Real Good Food Company Inc (The)’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Real Good Food in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGF. Truist initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Real Good Food stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

