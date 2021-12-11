Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 61,616 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

